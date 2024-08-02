6,522 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499,485 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE USB opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

