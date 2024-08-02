657 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,503,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.66. 4,065,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day moving average is $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

