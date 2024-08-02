868 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 868 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FedEx Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.16. 669,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
