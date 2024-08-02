A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown 3,631 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $81.40. 473,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

