A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Gap Down to $14.21

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $12.82. A10 Networks shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 39,205 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

A10 Networks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $962.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.50%. A10 Networks’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

