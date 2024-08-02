Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

AAN opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $317.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

