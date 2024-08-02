Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 639,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 14,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

