Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Lummis Asset Management LP

Lummis Asset Management LP decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for 1.5% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $25,933,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 1,546,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.