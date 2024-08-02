Achain Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1.55 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001452 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001272 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

