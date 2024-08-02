Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Short Interest Update

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 465,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Adeia Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. Adeia has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adeia will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adeia by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Adeia by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Adeia by 27.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

