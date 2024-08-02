Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Stephens upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

NYSE:WMS opened at $169.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day moving average is $161.88. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

