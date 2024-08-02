Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $120.00 at TD Cowen

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

