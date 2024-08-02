Advisory Resource Group Makes New $287,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. 17,475,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,057,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.