Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti Buys 1,500 Shares

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,043.95.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.62.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

