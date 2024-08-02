Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti Buys 1,500 Shares

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,043.95.
Aecon Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.78.
Aecon Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
