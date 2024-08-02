Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Aemetis stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,837.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

