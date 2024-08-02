AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. AerCap updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.25 EPS.
AerCap Price Performance
AER traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $98.79.
AerCap Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
