Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 900,400 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 112,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $84,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $675,570. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

