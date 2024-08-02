Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2,214.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10,946.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.65. 7,523,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

