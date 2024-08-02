AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $7.75 Average PT from Analysts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MITT. Piper Sandler began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th.

NYSE:MITT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $224.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

