AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.20.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,215. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $132.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AGCO by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

