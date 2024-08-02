Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Airship AI Stock Performance
NASDAQ AISPW opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
Airship AI Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airship AI
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.