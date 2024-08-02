Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Airship AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ AISPW opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

