Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) vs. Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Head-To-Head Survey

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 7 11 1 2.60 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $114.44, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 16.12% 15.02% 7.10% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Generation Hemp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.81 billion 3.81 $547.63 million $4.02 23.74 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Generation Hemp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

