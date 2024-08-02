Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

