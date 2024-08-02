Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Akros Monthly Payout ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Akros Monthly Payout ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MPAY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. Akros Monthly Payout ETF has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Akros Monthly Payout ETF Company Profile

The Akros Monthly Payout ETF (MPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Akros Multi-Asset index. The fund is a passively managed, fund-of-funds representing a balanced portfolio of global equities, fixed income securities, and alternative investments which aims to provide monthly distributions.

