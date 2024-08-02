Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Alamo Group worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $192.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.36 and its 200-day moving average is $198.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.