Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.29. 160,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.36. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALG

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.