Alcoa Co. (AA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 29th

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alcoa to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AA

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.