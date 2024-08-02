Alcoa Corporation Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:AAI)

Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Alcoa Price Performance
