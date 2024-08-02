Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38.68 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $38.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00039298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,775,039 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

