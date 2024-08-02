Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,406 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,647.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $14.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,922. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $375.68. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.44 and a 200-day moving average of $279.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

