Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Alignment Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 581,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,235. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.16.
In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $367,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,816,097 shares in the company, valued at $18,179,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $136,057.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
