Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Alignment Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 581,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,235. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.16.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $367,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,816,097 shares in the company, valued at $18,179,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $136,057.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

