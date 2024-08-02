Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,171 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $595,956.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKT opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

