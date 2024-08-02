Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.00

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 75564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $140,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

