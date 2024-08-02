Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Trading Up 26.3%

Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) rose 26.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.90 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 61.88 ($0.80). Approximately 117,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 39,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.63).

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Up 34.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

