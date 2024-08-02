Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Noble Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the energy company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $24.75 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

