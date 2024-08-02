Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Allstate Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Allstate stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.20. 550,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $180.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate
In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
