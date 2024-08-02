Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $270.61. 1,374,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $274.93.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.32.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

