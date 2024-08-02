Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of AMR opened at $278.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.05. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.55 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $17.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

