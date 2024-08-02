Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Alphatec’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alphatec updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ATEC stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 15,639,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $928.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.32.
In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
