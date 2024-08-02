AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.72

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$33.72 and last traded at C$33.58, with a volume of 5779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.90.

AltaGas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00. Also, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$50,556.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and have sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

