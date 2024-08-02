Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 948.00, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $101.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $69,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 486,754 shares of company stock worth $45,114,245. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

