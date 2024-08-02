Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down to $2.09

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $1.76. Altice USA shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 324,811 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATUS

Altice USA Trading Down 9.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $869.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.