Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock traded down $16.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.90. 137,618,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,242,742. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total value of $1,721,580.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.