Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Issues Earnings Results

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Zacks reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,945,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,943,694. Ambev has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

