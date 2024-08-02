Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target Lowered to $2.90 at UBS Group

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $3.20 to $2.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ABEV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Ambev alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

Ambev Stock Down 1.4 %

Ambev stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.