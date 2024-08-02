Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. William Blair cut shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $98.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

