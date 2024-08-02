American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.480-2.540 EPS.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 211,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.29.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

