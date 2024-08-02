American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2429 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SDSI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.28. 5,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

