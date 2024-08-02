American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,180 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.92.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

