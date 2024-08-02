American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.3 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.70.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

